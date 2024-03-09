Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Election Commissioner Arun Goel tendered his resignation on Saturday, March 9, days before the Lok Sabha election 2024 and President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation.

The Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and no election commissioners.

“In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024,” the gazette notification issued on Saturday, March 9, read.

President accepts the resignation tendered by Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March 2024: Ministry of Law & Justice pic.twitter.com/88tuyXm4uP — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Arun Goel, previously served as the secretary of the ministry of heavy industry in the Government of India.

The reason for Arun Goel’s resignation is currently unknown. This resignation coincides with the peak of Lok Sabha election preparations by the Election Commission, although the election dates have not been announced yet.

The Election Commission recently conducted a security review meeting with the Union home ministry and railway officials to discuss the deployment and movement of security personnel across India.

Apart from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Commission is also considering conducting state elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)