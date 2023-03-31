Election officials search Bommai’s car in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.

A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car — as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday — when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

“Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey,” sources added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2023 3:50 pm IST
