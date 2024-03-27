Election officials seize diamond, gold, silver articles worth Rs 4 cr in Karnataka

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 27th March 2024 7:13 am IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Election officials have seized undocumented diamond, gold and silver articles valued at around Rs 4 crore in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district.

According to police, the valuables were seized at the M.C. Halli checkpost near Tarikere town on Tuesday. Officials seized diamond articles weighing over 1.7 kg, gold around 6.5 kg and 1 kg of silver articles.

The seizure was made during the inspection of vehicles at the checkpost from a truck.

As the concerned persons failed to produce relevant documents for the valuables, the police seized the articles and took up the investigation.

Sources said that the articles were being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga.

Separately, officers on election duty at the Pillekerenahalli checkpost in Chitradurga seized Rs 20.35 lakh cash on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Chitradurga Rural police station.

