Electoral bond case: Bengaluru court orders FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman

A Bengaluru court has instructed the Tilak Nagar Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, following allegations that she was involved in extorting money through the now-defunct electoral bonds.

The decision comes in response to a petition filed by Adarsh Iyer of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP), requesting action against the Nirmala Sitharaman in the Special Court of People’s Representatives.

(This is a developing story; further details awaited.)