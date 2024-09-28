Electoral bond case: Bengaluru court orders FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2024 4:48 pm IST
Digital Health Priorities in the Indian budget
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI Photo)

A Bengaluru court has instructed the Tilak Nagar Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, following allegations that she was involved in extorting money through the now-defunct electoral bonds.

The decision comes in response to a petition filed by Adarsh Iyer of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP), requesting action against the Nirmala Sitharaman in the Special Court of People’s Representatives.

(This is a developing story; further details awaited.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2024 4:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button