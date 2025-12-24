Electoral roll observers appointed for SIR in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar said on Wednesday that four electoral roll observers have been appointed for all 14 districts of the state to ensure a smooth and transparent special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026.

Senior bureaucrats M G Rajamanikyam, K Biju, Tinku Biswal and K Vasuki were the EROs appointed by the Election Commission for the special intensive revision, he said in a statement here.

While Rajamanikyam was assigned to Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, Biju is in charge of Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Biswal would be the observer of Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam and Vasuki was assigned to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Also Read Draft electoral roll published in Kerala as part of SIR; over 24L names removed

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the EROs will undertake three visits to their respective districts during different stages of the revision process.

The first visit will be during the notice period, when claims and objections to the electoral rolls are invited, the statement said.

The second visit will be held during the disposal of claims and objections by Electoral Registration Officers, while the third visit will coincide with the verification of Booth Level Officers’ work, printing of supplements and final publication of the electoral rolls.

During their initial visit, the observers will convene meetings with MPs, MLAs and representatives of recognised political parties to hear their complaints and concerns and to ensure their active participation in the revision exercise.

A separate meeting with the general public will also be organised after giving prior intimation of the date and time, it said.

The EROs will scrutinise reports and explanations submitted by District Election Officers in cases where additions or deletions exceed one per cent compared to the district average, or three per cent in any Assembly constituency.

Kelkar said all necessary measures are being taken at every level to ensure that the electoral roll revision is carried out without grievances, ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded and that all shortcomings are addressed before the final publication, the statement added.