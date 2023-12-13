TSRTC to run electric AC buses on Secunderabad-Patancheru route from Dec 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that electric buses fitted with air conditioning will run on the Secunderabad-Patancheru route starting from December 15.

“Good news for travelers! Electric Metro introduced AC buses #TSRTC on the Secunderabad-Patancheru route. These buses will start from Friday (Date: 15.12.2023). An AC Metro bus will be available for every 24 minutes on this route. These buses with route number 219 will reach Patancheru via Paradise, Boinpally, Balanagar, and Kukatpally. Then, it will return to Secunderabad by the same route. TSRTC urges all those traveling on this route to make use of this facility,” Sajjanar said in a post on X.

Also Read 25 TSRTC electric AC buses to hit Hyderabad roads from Sep 20

ప్రయాణికులకు శుభవార్త! సికింద్రాబాద్-పటాన్ చెరు మార్గంలో ఎలక్ట్రిక్ మెట్రో ఏసీ బస్సులను #TSRTC వాడకంలోకి తెచ్చింది. శుక్రవారం (తేది:15.12.2023) నుంచి ఈ బస్సులు ప్రారంభమవుతాయి. ఈ రూట్ లో ప్రతి 24 నిమిషాలకో ఏసీ మెట్రో బస్సు ప్రయాణికులకు అందుబాటులో ఉంటుంది. 219 రూట్ నెంబర్ గల ఈ… pic.twitter.com/H213nRAwmW — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) December 13, 2023

The TSRTC in September had said that it would soon run a total of 50 ‘Green Metro Luxury’ fully air-conditioned electric buses on the roads of Hyderabad.

A ‘Green Metro Luxury’ bus which has a 35-seat capacity, takes 3-4 hours to be fully charged, and on a single full charge, it can cover a distance of 225 kilometers in a single charge, it further said.

According to the TSRTC, these 12-meter-long buses are also equipped with security cameras, one in the cabin and one in the saloon (with a recording backup of a month), and have a battery backup. Charging sockets and reading lamps are also installed for the convenience of commuters, it added.

“A vehicle tracking system and a panic button are also made available keeping in mind the commuters’ safety. To reverse the bus, reverse parking assistance cameras are installed. LED boards indicating the destination, and beginning point are set up both in the front and the back of the bus. A Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) has also been set up to detect and prevent fire accidents. A public address system is made available to transmit information to travelers,” TSRTC said.