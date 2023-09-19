25 TSRTC electric AC buses to hit Hyderabad roads from Sep 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday, September 19, announced that it will soon run a total of 50 ‘Green Metro Luxury’ fully air-conditioned electric buses on the roads of Hyderabad.

“As part of the plan, in the first phase, 25 of these buses will start running on September 20, Wednesday,” the transport body informed. State transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will launch the first 25 buses at the Gachibowli Stadium.

The second batch of buses will start running in November, TSRTC said, adding that the “buses are not only environmentally friendly and emit zero air pollutants, but also will provide an improved, comfortable experience to the commuters.”

A ‘Green Metro Luxury’ bus which has a 35-seat capacity, takes 3-4 hours to be fully charged, and on a single full charge, it can cover a distance of 225 kilometers in a single charge, it further said.

According to the TSRTC, these 12-meter-long buses are also equipped with security cameras, one in the cabin and one in the saloon (with a recording backup of a month), and have a battery backup. Charging sockets and reading lamps are also installed for the convenience of commuters, it added.

“A vehicle tracking system and a panic button are also made available keeping in mind the commuters’ safety. For the purpose of reversing the bus, reverse parking assistance cameras are installed. LED boards indicating the destination, and beginning point are set up both in the front and the back of the bus. A Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) has also been set up to detect and prevent fire accidents. A public address system is made available to transmit information to travelers,” TSRTC said.