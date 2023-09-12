Hyderabad: TSRTC to launch ‘Ladies Special’ bus to Charminar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the launch of a ‘Ladies Special’ bus between Gandimaisamma to Charminar for the convenience of women passengers in view of the rush observed on the route.

The bus will cover Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Moosapet, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Lakdi-ka-pul, Gandhi Bhavan and Afzalgunj starting from September 13.

According to the TSRTC, the bus service will start from Gandimaisamma towards Charminar at 8:25 am and from Charminar to Gandimaisamma at 5:20 pm every day.

More services will be deployed on the route in the future based on the response.