Electric car catches fire in Vijayawada, four people burnt alive

Vijayawada: Four people, including a child, were burnt alive as an electric car caught fire after hitting a road divider in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Monday, October 12.

Another person was critically injured in the horrific accident that occurred on the Vijayawada West Bypass Road. Police and fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire.

VIDEO | Vijayawada: Four killed, one critically injured as electric car catches fire after crashing into a railing on Vijayawada West Bypass in Andhra Pradesh.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/3sjMeR9ge8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026

The deceased were identified as Kommareddy Ramdev, 38, his mother Kommareddy Aruna, 60, T Vijay and a three-year-old child. They were all residents of Nunna and Namburu. Another person, T Aruna, is critical with serious burn injuries.

Tragedy struck them while they were returning from a function in Namburu.

The car caught fire after hitting the road divider, and within seconds, flames engulfed the entire vehicle, trapping four of the occupants. The fifth person sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Minister for Human Resource Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, termed the death of four individuals in a road accident on the Vijayawada West Bypass as deeply shocking. He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister said he has instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure better medical treatment for the injured.

Electric bus catches fire in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, an electric bus caught fire on Monday. No casualties were reported.

The electric bus caught fire near PNT Flyover, close to Begumpet Airport, around 5.30 p.m.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy road.

In another incident in Hyderabad, a car rammed into a roadside divider and caught fire near Outer Ring Road (ORR) Exit No. 1 in the Financial District, Gachibowli, in the early hours of Monday. There were no casualties.

The occupants of the Volkswagen car got out after noticing the fire. A fire tender reached the spot and brought the fire under control.