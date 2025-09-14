Electric shock injures two SC hostel students in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: Two students of the SC Hostel at Gollabuddharam village, Bhupalpally, sustained injuries after receiving electric shocks on Saturday, September 13.

The incident reportedly occurred when the hostel warden instructed the students to cut tree branches within the hostel premises. While carrying out the task, the branches accidentally touched a live electricity distribution line, resulting in electric shocks.

One of the injured students, B Rajender, a ninth-class student, spoke to the media about the incident.

Both students were immediately taken to Bhupalpally Government Hospital, where doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable.