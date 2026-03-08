Electricity Amendment Bill: Power engineers threaten nationwide protest

The Federal Executive of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has strongly opposed the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 and announced a nationwide lightning protest on March 10 if the Union Government moves ahead with tabling the Bill in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The decision was taken during the AIPEF Federal Executive meeting held in Dehradun on Sunday. AIPEF leaders expressed deep concern over reports that the government intends to push the Bill despite widespread objections from stakeholders, including power employees, engineers, farmers’ organisations and consumer groups.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey and Secretary General P Rathnakar Rao said the federation was “deeply anguished” that the government appears to be ignoring objections submitted during the consultation process.

According to the federation, when comments were invited on the proposed amendments, it was the government’s responsibility to transparently disclose how those concerns were examined and addressed. Ignoring these objections and rushing the legislation, AIPEF said, undermines the democratic process, a press release said.

Concerns over consultation process

AIPEF also raised objections to the consultation process adopted by the Ministry of Power. The federation pointed out that a Working Group was constituted on January 30, 2026, to review stakeholder comments, which included the Director General of the All India DISCOM Association — an organisation that has been advocating privatization of the power distribution sector.

Including such an organisation in the process of finalising a national amendment law raises questions about neutrality and fairness, the federation said.

Fear of large-scale privatisation

The federation further alleged that the proposed amendments, along with the upcoming National Electricity Policy 2026, are aimed at accelerating large-scale privatisation in the power sector.

AIPEF warned that such policies could weaken the public electricity system and adversely impact power sector employees, farmers and consumers.

The organisation also criticised the linking of central financial assistance to states with conditions such as equity privatisation, handing over management control to private companies and listing distribution companies on stock exchanges. AIPEF described these measures as coercive attempts to push privatisation.

Ongoing protests in states

The meeting reviewed ongoing protests in several states, particularly the prolonged agitation in Uttar Pradesh against the proposed privatisation of the Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal DISCOMs. According to AIPEF, the movement has continued for more than 466 days, with participation from employees, farmers and consumers.

The federation also opposed the decision of the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited to transfer 76.73 hectares of land related to hydel power projects at Dakpathar and Dhalipur through the Uttarakhand Infrastructure and Industrial Development Board for allocation to private entities.

AIPEF warned that diversion of land meant for strategic hydropower projects could affect the development of key national projects such as the Lakhwar Hydroelectric Project and Kishau Hydroelectric Project in the Yamuna basin.

The federation also criticised the Government of Punjab for allegedly selling power sector land and taking action against office bearers opposing the move.

Demand for the Old Pension Scheme

AIPEF reiterated its demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for power sector employees and engineers across the country.

Nationwide ‘lightning action’ on March 10

In view of these developments, AIPEF has called for nationwide lightning action on March 10, 2026.

The federation warned that if the government tables the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, power engineers and employees across the country will boycott work and organise demonstrations outside offices and project sites.

AIPEF said it will coordinate with the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers and other power sector organisations to intensify the nationwide movement to defend the public electricity sector.

The federation called upon power engineers and employees across the country to remain united and prepared to defend the interests of the electricity sector, employees, farmers and consumers.