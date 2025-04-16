Electricity employee falls from tree to his death in Khairatabad 

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old man working in the electricity department in Khairatabad died after he fell from a mango tree on the office premises.

The deceased, Uppula Kumar from Jagadamba Nagar in Asif Nagar, worked as a pump operator with Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTRANSCO) and Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO).

On April 13, Kumar climbed the mango tree to pluck fruits. However, he lost his balance and fell on the ground, sustaining serious injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Banjara Hills, where he succumbed the following day.

Kumar’s body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The Khairatabad police registered a case and initiated an investigation. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.