Electricity employee falls from tree to his death in Khairatabad 

The deceased had climbed a mango tree located in his office premises to pluck fruits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th April 2025 3:06 pm IST
The image displays a representational image of an electricity tower. April 16, 2025
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old man working in the electricity department in Khairatabad died after he fell from a mango tree on the office premises.

The deceased, Uppula Kumar from Jagadamba Nagar in Asif Nagar, worked as a pump operator with Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTRANSCO) and Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO).

On April 13, Kumar climbed the mango tree to pluck fruits. However, he lost his balance and fell on the ground, sustaining serious injuries.  

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Banjara Hills, where he succumbed the following day.

Kumar’s body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The Khairatabad police registered a case and initiated an investigation. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

