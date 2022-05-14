Electronic goods may cost 3 to 5 percent more in next 2 to 3 weeks

Hyderabad: There is a likelihood of prices of electronic appliances like television, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other goods increasing between 3 to 5 percent either in the last week of May or first week of June.

According to market sources the consumers are likely to bear the extra cost for purchasing these goods mainly due to the devaluation of Indian rupees against US Dollar due to which the imports become costly.

Most of the electronic goods are being imported from abroad and as the Indian rupee is losing its value these goods are becoming costly for the consumers to purchase.

Secondly, due to COVID-19 lockdown in China, many containers are held up at Shanghai port. The Russia-Ukraine war also contributed to making these goods costly. These factors are leading to the additional cost of electronic goods.

The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturer Associations is apprehensive that if the Indian rupee falls further then the cost of the electronic goods may go up.