Elephant calf seen mourning beside dead mother in Ramanagara forest

Ramanagara: An emotional scene unfolded in the forest region near Mugguru in Ramanagara district after a wild elephant calf was found standing beside the body of its dead mother, apparently unaware that the animal had died.

The incident was reported from the Mugguru forest area near Madivala in Kanakapura taluk under the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits. Forest officials said the 35-year-old female elephant had reportedly died due to multiple organ failure caused by illness.

According to officials, the elephant had been unwell for some time and collapsed inside the forest area. Soon after the death, the calf remained near the carcass and was seen displaying distress, refusing to move away from its mother.

Officials from the forest department rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals and field staff. A team from the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary conducted an inspection and later carried out a postmortem examination on the elephant in accordance with wildlife protocols.

After completing the formalities, forest personnel performed the final rites for the carcass inside the forest region. Officials also monitored the calf’s movements before gently guiding it back into the forest area.

Authorities said efforts were made to ensure the calf safely rejoined a nearby elephant herd in the region. Officials are continuing to monitor the area to track the calf’s movements and ensure its safety.

The incident once again highlighted the strong emotional bond shared among elephants, especially between mothers and calves. Wildlife experts often describe elephants as highly intelligent and social animals that display grief and attachment similar to humans when separated from family members.

Forest officials have urged the public not to venture into forest zones or disturb wildlife while such rescue and monitoring operations are underway.