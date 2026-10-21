Elephant goes out of control during Shivamogga Dasara procession

Forest personnel eventually brought the elephant under control by administering a tranquilliser.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Elephant with howdah damaged during Dussehra procession in Hyderabad.

Shivamogga: The Dussehra ‘Jamboo Savari’ procession was cut short on Wednesday, October 21, after an elephant carrying the howdah went out of control, triggering panic among spectators.

No one, including the mahout, was injured, sources said.

The elephant, Somanna, was carrying the silver howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari when it suddenly changed direction and turned back as the procession moved from Shivappa Nayaka Palace in the Kote area of the city.

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The silver howdah fell to the ground and was damaged, police officials said. The elephant also damaged two cars and three motorcycles as it ran amok, they said.

Forest department personnel struggled to bring the animal under control as people taking part in the procession and spectators fled in panic. Panic gripped the area for some time.

The procession was halted midway. Forest personnel eventually brought the elephant under control by administering a tranquilliser, official sources said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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