Elephant Rupavathi to reach Hyderabad for Muharam, Bonalu processions

Hyderabad: Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi, MLC AIMIM party said the medical examination of the elephant as asked by the Ministry of Forest was done on Saturday and the high power committee constituted by the Supreme Court issued clearance.

“We are relieved a lot after the developments. Our opponents were trying their level best to stop the transportation and use of elephants. But by the grace of Allah, we are bringing the elephant,” said Effendi.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday has put in abeyance the transportation of an elephant from Karnataka to Telangana that was to be used for the Muharram and Bonalu processions in Hyderabad.

Two days ago, the Forest Department of Karnataka had agreed to transport an elephant named Rupavathi to Telangana for the two occasions. Telangana Minister Konda Surekha had discussed the matter with Karnataka government and took approval for temporary relocation of the elephant for the Muharram Bibi ka Alam and Bonalu processions.

The Union Ministry, after receiving some complaints, issued orders asking the Chief Wildlife Warden, State Government of Telangana to not to send the elephant. “The permission granted for transfer/ transport of the said captive elephant may be kept in abeyance till the directions/concurrence of the High Power Committee, constituted by the Honourable Supreme Court is received in the matter,” the Union Ministry stated in a letter addressed to the Karnataka government.