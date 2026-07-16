Elephant stands before earthmover in Assam forest to ‘protect’ it

A video showing an elephant standing in front of an earthmoving machine in Assam has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread discussion about deforestation and the growing impact of urbanisation on wildlife.

In the widely shared clip, the elephant appears to block the machine’s path, leading many users to interpret the moment as an attempt to protect its forest habitat.

The emotional visuals have fuelled conversations about human encroachment into wildlife habitats.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. The video does not establish why the earthmoving machine was at the location or whether it was being used for tree felling or any other activity.

The authenticity and context of the viral video have not been independently verified.