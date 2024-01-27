Eleven suspected terrorists arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab

Lahore: As many as 11 suspected terrorists of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and TTP have been arrested from different parts of Punjab province of Pakistan, the police said on Saturday, January 27, and claimed it has foiled a “major terror plot.”

The terrorists include Muhammad Ejaz, a key commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who took terrorism training in Afghanistan. He was nabbed from the Bahawalpur district of Punjab, some 400 kms from Lahore.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province by targeting important installations. In a statement, they said Punjab police have foiled a “major terror plot” by arresting these 11 suspected terrorists.

According to the CTD, it conducted 135 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province during this week to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism.

“As many as 135 suspected persons were interrogated and 11 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials. They belong to Daesh (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and TTP,” the statement said.

The 11 suspected terrorists were arrested in Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Narwal, Jhang, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala cities.

The police have registered 10 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location for interrogation.

Explosive material, one explosive jacket, two IED bombs, 11 detonators, banned literature, and cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.