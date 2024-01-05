Elgar Parishad case: SC extends stay imposed by HC on order granting bail to Navlakha

The Supreme Court said it was not inclined to say anything on the merits of the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th January 2024 1:44 pm IST
SC dismisses 'publicity interest petition' for Hindu religion protection
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the stay imposed by the Bombay High Court on the operation of its order granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti also directed the top court’s Registry to place before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea to decide on tagging the petition with cases of other accused.

The Supreme Court said it was not inclined to say anything on the merits of the case.

MS Education Academy

The Bombay High Court had on December 19 last year granted bail to Navlakha but stayed its order for three weeks after the NIA sought time to file an appeal in the top court.

Also Read
SC dismisses plea for recognition of Shahi Idgah mosque as Krishna Janmabhoomi

Navlakha, who was arrested in August 2018, was in November last year permitted by the Supreme Court to be placed under house arrest. He is currently residing in Navi Mumbai.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

As many as 16 activists have been arrested in the case and five of them are currently out on bail.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th January 2024 1:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button