SC dismisses plea for recognition of Shahi Idgah mosque as Krishna Janmabhoomi

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that it was not inclined to interfere with the order of the Allahabad HC

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th January 2024 12:58 pm IST
HC dismisses PIL seeking to declare Shahi Idgah Mosque site as birthplace of Lord Krishna
Shahi Idgah mosque

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, January 5, dismissed a plea seeking recognition of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque site as the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that it was not inclined to interfere with the order of the Allahabad High Court which had earlier dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the petitioner, advocate Mehek Maheshwari.

“We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and hence, the special leave petition is dismissed,” the bench ordered.

MS Education Academy

It clarified that the dismissal of the plea by the apex court will not prejudice the right of any party to challenge the constitutional validity of any enactment.

Also Read
Remarks on PM Modi: SC dismisses Pawan Khera’s plea against criminal proceedings

In his plea filed before the Allahabad High Court, Maheshwari prayed that Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 be declared as unconstitutional and contended that the bar placed by the 1991 Act will not be applicable in the Janmabhoomi case since the land had always been temple land and no question of changing its nature arose.

Maheshwari had contended that various historical records cite the fact that the disputed site, the Shahi Idgah mosque, is the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna and even the history of Mathura dates back to the Ramayana era, while Islam came just 1,500 years ago.

The high court dismissed the PIL at the threshold, without entering into the merits of the case in October last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava of the high court said: “Since the issues involved in the present writ (PIL) is already engaging attention of the court in appropriate proceedings (i.e., pending suits), we are not inclined to entertain the instant writ petition and the same is accordingly dismissed.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th January 2024 12:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button