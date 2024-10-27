Elizabeth Kurian Mona: A literary trailblazer, bringing Urdu and English ghazals to life

Hyderabad: It was a pleasant evening. Mirth, camaraderie, and a sense of eager expectation filled the air. The ghazal recital added a layer of enchantment to the gathering. Voices mingled, laughter echoed, and an atmosphere of shared appreciation unfolded. Hold your breath, it was not the Urdu ghazal that regaled the audience. But it was the English ghazal that took the breath away.

If you wonder how there can be a ghazal in English, just turn to Elizabeth Kurien Mona. She has pioneered the art of writing ghazals in English. On Saturday evening everyone was left dumbfounded at the mastery exhibited by Elizabeth in this new genre of English ghazal.

Elizabeth Kurian, who writes under the pen name, Mona, continues to amaze as a multilingual writer with expertise in Urdu, English, Malayalam, and Hindi. Her remarkable talent has led her to publish poetry and translate works across these languages. On Saturday, she celebrated the release of her 21st book, earning widespread acclaim and further establishing her as a literary figure admired for her linguistic versatility and dedication to the written word.

The auditorium at Ravindra Bharati was filled with literary enthusiasts and poetry lovers who eagerly awaited the readings from Mona’s latest work, The English Ghazal Train. As the title suggests, much like the compartments of a train, the opening verse of ghazals have a ‘matla’ serving as the engine of a train. Then there is the perfect rhyme (qaafiya), refrain (radeef) and meter (bahr).

Mona carried the audience into the depths of poetic beauty, her verses flowing with grace, each couplet a masterpiece. Her English ghazals, crafted in the traditional style of Urdu ghazals, hold both rhythmic allure and poignant depth, striking a chord with everyone present.

There was a palpable sense of wonder as ghazals from her book were recited by Syed Khadime Rasool Aini, also a poet in English and Urdu.

Mona’s literary prowess left everyone dumbfounded, as her words danced effortlessly across languages, bridging cultural divides and resonating with the deepest human emotions. Her ability to craft ghazals in English and translate profound stories into Urdu showcased not only her skill but her dedication to preserving and expanding the beauty of diverse literary traditions. The audience, entranced by her verses and translation, marveled at her unwavering commitment to the art of storytelling and poetic expression.

Despite a demanding career at the Reserve Bank of India, Elizabeth’s passion for writing remained undeterred. She began writing right from her school days at Rosary Convent, contributing to the school magazine. This early passion continued alongside her banking career and flourished after retirement. The result is that she kept churning out book after book. “Writing became a part of me from my school days,” she shares.

For many, it was a revelation that ghazals could transcend language barriers, carrying their essence from Urdu into the fluid elegance of English. Mona has, in essence, opened doors to a whole new genre, setting a precedent for English ghazals that retain the traditional soul of Urdu poetry. As the evening drew to a close, applause filled the room, a testimony to the power of Mona’s poetry and the start of a new era in the world of ghazals.

Mona’s other book released on the occasion was Khula Pinjra, an Urdu rendition of Dr. Ramakant Sharma’s Hindi short stories. The book has 15 heart-touching stories that delve into the struggles of loneliness and the complex web of psychological and domestic issues faced by people. Mona succeeds in capturing the raw, often unspoken emotions in simple language. Her sensitive translation offers readers an intimate look at the silent battles waged within homes and hearts. Noted Urdu fiction writer, Qamar Jamali, praised Mona for bringing stories to life across language boundaries.

Elizabeth Kurian Mona

A native Malayalam speaker, Mona’s journey into the world of Urdu began with a correspondence course in Urdu script from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, and a ghazal appreciation course from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University. Driven by her love for the language, she painstakingly learned Urdu, one phrase at a time, eventually achieving a level of fluency that allowed her to write original ghazals and translate complex literary works.

Prof. S.A. Shukoor, Director, Dairatul Maarif, expressed hope that Mona would one day be recognized with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award, for her contributions to literature. Urdu is not a language of Muslims alone, as is generally believed. Mona’s expertise in the language has dispelled this wrong notion, he said.

Many in the audience congratulated Mona for showcasing the universal appeal of Urdu and demonstrating that it belongs to anyone who appreciates its rich literary traditions.