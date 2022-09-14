Elon Musk becomes ‘Naughtius Maximus’ on Twitter

Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th September 2022 10:29 am IST
Elon Musk becomes 'Naughtius Maximus' on Twitter
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became “Naughtius Maximus” on Twitter, along with changing his profile picture as he goes through a bitter battle over the $44 billion bid to buy the micro-blogging platform.

Musk’s updated Twitter bio now reads, “Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison” and his display image is one from his childhood.

Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Twitter shareholders approve Musk’s $44 bn takeover bid

It is an English synonym of the word naughty to the maximum which means someone who, specifically as a child, has a bad behaviour to the maximum.

Born in 1971 in South Africa, Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry.

His mother is Maye Musk, a model and dietitian born in Canada and raised in South Africa.

His father is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer and pilot. Elon Musk has a younger brother Kimbal and a younger sister Tosca.

The name change came as Twitter shareholders voted to approve the Tesla CEO’s $44 billion takeover bid.

The vote came as his legal team is in a court battle to get out of the deal. Twitter has sued Elon Musk for allegedly breaching the deal agreement.

The legal battle is expected to start in mid-October.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button