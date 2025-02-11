Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI

Los Angeles: A group of investors led by Elon Musk says it is offering more than $97 billion to buy OpenAI, escalating a legal dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms say they want to buy the ChatGPT maker and revert it back to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, according to Musk attorney Marc Toberoff.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman quickly rejected the deal on Musk’s social platform X, saying “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Musk bought Twitter, now called X, for $44 billion in 2022.