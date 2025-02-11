Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI

OpenAI CEO says 'no thank you'.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th February 2025 8:28 am IST
Elon Musk shares DOGE works 120 hrs a week, re-ignites debate on work-life balance
Elon Musk

Los Angeles: A group of investors led by Elon Musk says it is offering more than $97 billion to buy OpenAI, escalating a legal dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms say they want to buy the ChatGPT maker and revert it back to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, according to Musk attorney Marc Toberoff.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman quickly rejected the deal on Musk’s social platform X, saying “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Musk bought Twitter, now called X, for $44 billion in 2022.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th February 2025 8:28 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button