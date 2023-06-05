Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 5th June 2023 12:34 pm IST
Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic
Photo: IANS

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reacted to an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image, featuring him as a baby.

Twitter user @alifarhat79 posted the AI-generated image of Musk as a baby and wrote, “BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand.”

To this, Musk replied, “Guys, I think I maybe took too much.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Going to have a hard time reaching the gas pedal on your Tesla.”

Another commented, “Now Elon will be like I want to buy Disney.”

Meanwhile, last week, Twitter CEO had hailed an AI-generated image of him dancing in an Indian attire, where his digital avatar was seen wearing a sherwani surrounded by people in traditional dresses.

Musk’s AI-generated image in a sherwani left several Indian Twitter users in awe.

While one user said, “@elonmusk dancing on kala chasma! Let’s sink it!” posted one Musk follower,” another posted, “Magical country with some amazing traditions.”

