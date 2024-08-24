Elon Musk’s X unveils investor list: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Saudi Prince among key backers

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has disclosed the identities of nearly 100 investors who supported Musk’s 44 billion USD acquisition of the platform in October 2022, according to a report by the Washington Post which added that this was a result of a US federal judge’s order.

This revelation follows a United States (US) federal judge’s order that unsealed the investor list about a lawsuit over arbitration fees filed last year by former employees of Twitter.

The list of stakeholders includes prominent figures and entities from various sectors such as

Sean “Diddy Combs: The hip-hop mogul’s investment comes through Sean Combs Capital.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal: the Twitter backer and Saudi billionaire.

Jack Dorsey: former CEO of Twitter. As a co-founder, he has seen fit to again invest via the Jack Dorsey Remainder LLC.

Venture Capital Firms: The big firms included Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, as well as 8VC, co-founded by Palantir’s Joe Lonsdale.

Crypto Exchange Binance: Lot spoke to PitchBook about what he says was his $500 million investment – an endorsement that speaks to the overlap between social media and digital finance.

This document was unsealed after a motion by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press calling for transparency regarding the ownership of the platform that has become a backbone of the public square.

The judge emphasized the public’s right to know the stakeholders behind X, given its influence on global communication.

However, in the verdict on August 20, US district judge Susan Illston ruled that the list of stakeholders disclosed by Musk’s company did not contain ‘scandalous’ information.

Elon Musk is currently fighting a legal case against Legal Matters, the National Labor Relations Board, Open AI’s CEO Sam Altman, and more.