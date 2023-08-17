Elvish Yadav addresses not visiting Abhishek Malhan in hospital

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2‘s thrilling journey has come to an end, with Elvish Yadav claiming the winner’s title. While the season’s euphoria lingers, fans continue to enjoy the entertainment it provided. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt were among the top five finalists.

From Enemies to Friends: Bebika’s Heartwarming Gesture

An unexpected friendship emerged among the intriguing dynamics of the Bigg Boss house. Bebika Dhurve, known for her on-screen feuds with Abhishek Malhan, recently surprised everyone by paying him a visit in the hospital. Abhishek, who had been ill, found an unexpected ally in Bebika in his hour of need. Bebika expressed her heartfelt wishes for his recovery while sharing a selfie from their hospital meeting, emphasising his impact on the audience’s hearts.

Clarification on Elvish Yadav’s Hospital Visit

Rumours circulated about a possible feud between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, especially after Elvish failed to pay him a visit in the hospital. Elvish quickly responded to the rumours on Instagram, explaining that he couldn’t leave his current location due to security concerns. He also revealed that Bigg Boss producers advised him to stay put. Despite his physical absence, Elvish called Abhishek to inform him of his discharge.

The lines between reality and camaraderie continue to blur in the aftermath of Bigg Boss OTT 2, highlighting the intricate tapestry of relationships forged within the confines of the house. As the contestants return to their own worlds, their unexpected bonds and gestures demonstrate the transformative power of shared experiences.