Elvish Yadav breaks silence on viral video with Mahira Sharma

Hyderabad: Elvish Yadav is one of the biggest YouTuber in India. He is loved by millions of fans who call him “Rao Sahab.” Apart from YouTube, he has won many reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT 2, Roadies XX, and Laughter Chefs 2. Elvish is always in the news, either for his success or controversies. Recently, he also made headlines after a firing incident outside his Gurugram house.

The Viral Romantic Reel

A few days ago, Elvish shared a romantic reel with actress Mahira Sharma on Instagram. In the video, he was seen holding hands with Mahira, giving her a flower, and walking together in a garden. They recreated the song Deewaniyat from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Elvish wore a grey kurta, while Mahira looked stunning in a red ethnic suit. Their chemistry caught everyone’s eye. He captioned the video, “Romantic RaoSahab,” which started rumours that the two are dating.

Elvish Gives Clarification

After fans began speculating, Elvish cleared the rumours. Taking to his X account, he wrote, “Promotional reel hai guys, itna serious mt hua karo.” He confirmed that it was only a promotional video and nothing more. Actor Harshvardhan Rane also thanked him for supporting the movie.

Promotional reel hai guys itna serious mt hua karo — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 29, 2025

Mahira Sharma’s Love Life

Mahira became popular with Bigg Boss 13. She was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra for years before they broke up in 2023. Later, she was linked to cricketer Mohammed Siraj, but she denied the rumours and said she is single.