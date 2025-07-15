Elvish Yadav sponsors free education for 34 girls, wins hearts online

Hyderabad: He’s loud, he’s bold, and he’s always trending — Elvish Yadav isn’t just another influencer, he’s a full-blown internet sensation. From ruling YouTube with his desi-style roasts to becoming the first wildcard winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish knows how to stay in the spotlight. But behind the viral reels, the controversies, and the meme-worthy moments, there’s a side of him that not many talk about — the one making real impact, far away from the cameras.

34 Girls, One Promise: Free Education

Since 2023, Elvish has quietly been running the Elvish Yadav Foundation, which offers free education to 34 underprivileged girls. No flashy posts. No clickbait titles. Just pure intent to help. These girls, coming from challenging backgrounds, now have access to quality schooling — thanks to Elvish’s funding for tuition, books, uniforms, and more.

More Than Just Books

But he didn’t stop there. The foundation also provides:

Free meals for the children

Medical checkups and health camps

Food distribution drives

Skill-building workshops for long-term growth

The Other Side of Elvish

Yes, Elvish is controversial. He’s made headlines for more than just his videos. But this initiative proves he’s also a man of action — using his fame and funds to uplift those who need it most. In a world full of noise, he’s making quiet moves that matter.