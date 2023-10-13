Elvish Yadav’s hotel, room number leaked; YouTuber reacts

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 5:30 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: 2.5 million votes for Elvish Yadav!
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav (Twitter)

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish Yadav who is known for his funny and satirical videos has gained a massive fan following after winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has more than 2.87 million subscribers on YouTube.

Elvish Yadav is currently in London and it is reported that fans have started gathering outside the Bigg Boss winner’s hotel in the city. The YouTuber has got irked as fans are disturbing his privacy.

Elvish Yadav while expressing his displeasure over the turn of events shared in a vlog that his London trip got disturbed as fans were chasing him on the foreign land. He said that his location has been leaked and people are trying to get into the hotel.

He further added that fans are aware about his room number in the hotel and are disturbing him by knocking on the door. He said these kinds of incidents used to happen in India but now it is happening in London too, adding that he doesn’t know who leaked his information about the hotel and trip.

On the work, Elvish Yadav was last seen in a music video ‘Hum To Deewaane’ alongside Urvashi Rautela.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
