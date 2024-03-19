Elvish Yadav’s massive net worth and expensive things he owns

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has been making headlines once again, this time for his involvement in a controversy surrounding snake venom at rave parties. The 26-year-old content creator was arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday after being booked under the Wildlife Act in Noida for arranging snake venom at such events.

Initially denying any involvement, Elvish Yadav has reportedly admitted to arranging snake venom at rave parties. His arrest has sparked discussions across social media platforms and the internet, fans are digging and are curious to know about his net worth and extravagant lifestyle.

Elvish Yadav’s Net Worth 2024

Elvish Yadav gained prominence with his YouTube channel “The Social Factory,” where he collaborated with fellow YouTubers like Kirti Mehra and Hunny Sharma, garnering massive responses from viewers. His confrontations with social media personalities led to his television debut on the reality show Bigg Boss, where he emerged as the winner, catapulting him to national fame.

According to various reports, his net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 50 crore.

Sources Of Income

With staggering monthly earnings ranging between Rs 8-10 Lakhs, Elvish’s income sources include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, along with brand promotions and sponsorships. He has also earned a good amount from his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Expensive Things Owned By Elvish Yadav

Notable among his possessions is a luxurious 16 BHK house in Gurugam reportedly valued at over Rs 10 crore.

Elvish Yadav’s new home (YouTube)

Following his Bigg Boss OTT 2 victory, Elvish also reportedly invested in a house worth Rs 8 crore in Dubai.

Elvish’s home in Dubai (Youtube)

Additionally, he owns high-end cars like the Porsche 718 Boxster worth Rs 1.46 crore and the Mercedes AMG Convertible valued at Rs 1.5 crore, among other extravagant automobiles.

As Elvish Yadav grapples with legal troubles, his lavish lifestyle and financial standing continue to attract attention, fueling discussions and debates across various platforms.