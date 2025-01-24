Emirates A350 to debut on Mumbai, Ahmedabad routes starting Jan 26

Emirates Flights which is an airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced its latest Airbus A350 aircraft on routes to Dubai and India, marking a milestone in the airline’s Indian operations.

Starting January 26, 2025, Emirates Airlines will add daily A350-900 flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad two big cities to bring technology-powered and modern amenities to travelers.

The new aircraft will provide passengers with better travel options through improved Boeing 777-200LR design advanced features and superior cabin design.

Flight details and connectivity

For Mumbai: Emirates will provide daily departures and arrivals between Dubai and Mumbai using flight numbers EK502 and EK503.

The outbound flight EK502 will depart Dubai at 1:15 pm and will arrive in Mumbai at 5:50 pm. The flight duration will be approximately three hours and five minutes. The return flight EK503 will leave Mumbai at 7:20 pm and reach Dubai at 9:05 pm.

For Ahmedabad: Emirates will operate two daily flights EK538 and EK539 to Ahmedabad routes.

Flight EK538 will depart Dubai at 10:50 pm, arriving in Ahmedabad at 2:55 am the following day. The return flight EK539 will take off from Ahmedabad at 4:25 am and arrive in Dubai at 6:15 am.

Passenger comfort and amenities

The A350-900 plane holds 312 travellers across three class types with 32 business, 21 premium economy and 259 economy seats. Emirates debuts premium economy travel on Ahmedabad flights as this becomes its first destination to offer this service.

Passengers in business class will particularly like the unique “S Lounge” seats inspired by the Mercedes S Class, featuring wireless charging and a special cocktail table. The aeroplane features innovative technology combined with modern cabin products to create better travel experiences.

Strategic expansion

The Emirates A350 now flies to five destinations of the airline after starting its operations in Edinburgh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The airline shows its dedication to better connecting India and improving traveller experiences with these new destinations.

The airline currently operates nine Indian routes with 167 weekly flights in its extensive network. In addition to its A350 flights Emirates operates daily A380 flights to Mumbai and Bangalore to give passengers several choices of luxurious aircraft services.

Through fleet modernization, the airline introduced the A350 plane which brings fuel savings and enhanced technology benefits as part of its service between India and UAE.



