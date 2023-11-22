Emirates Airlines takes home a double win at ULTRAs 2023 awards

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates Airlines won the titles of ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ at the ULTRAs 2023 awards.

Thomas Ney, the Divisional Senior Vice President Service Delivery at Emirates, accepted the awards at a ceremony held on November 20 in Dubai at the Nikki Beach Club.

Taking to X, on Tuesday, November 21, Emirates wrote, “We’ve scored double at the ULTRAs 2023 Awards, winning ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East.'”

The airline won the ULTRAs recognition for its world-class products, unmatched services and value-for-money offerings.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said in a press statement,

“We’re delighted to be recognized again as one of the world’s best providers of luxury travel experiences. Emirates is renowned for always setting the bar high, and the past year has been no exception.” “We remain committed to continuously introducing innovative solutions and products to enhance our customers’ journey. Thank you to our loyal customers for always choosing to fly better with us – and we look forward to raising the bar even higher!.”

Best-in-class travel experiences

Emirates is actively enhancing its products and services to provide the best travel experience for its customers both on-board and in the air.

It has introduced new services, including a city check-in facility at Dubai International Financial Centre, a Montreal route launch, meal pre-ordering, and free onboard Wi-Fi for Emirates Skywards members.

The recognition stands as a testament to the idea that “travel is not just about the end destination, ​it’s also about how you get there” – a concept brought to life in the airline’s brand advertising campaign featuring Hollywood actor, Penelope Cruz.

Award-winning streak

Emirates recently won the 2024 APEX World Class Airline award for exceptional customer service, safety, sustainability, and service-guest experience.

The airline also won the 2024 IFSA award for ‘Best Onboard Amenity’ for its sustainable Economy Class amenity kit.

The airline achieved a record half-year performance for 2023-24, carrying over 26 million passengers across its extensive network.