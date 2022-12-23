Emirates draw: 31-yr-old Indian driver in UAE wins over Rs 33 Cr

Abu Dhabi: A 31-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian driver has won the grand prize of 15 million Dirham (Rs 33,81,25,350) in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

Indian expatriate Ajay Ogula— bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Also Read Indian expats advised to carry Emirates ID to avoid delays at airport

Ajay Ogula— who hails from a village in southern India, working as a driver at a jewellery firm in UAE. He has been in the UAE from the past four years.

“I was out with my friend when I received the congratulatory email. I thought, perhaps it’s a smaller winning amount, but when I started reading, the zeroes kept adding up, and I practically lost my mind when I learned the final figure,” Ogula told Emirates draw.

Photo: Khaleej Times

Ogula plans to build a house for his family in their village and start a construction company to become self-sufficient.

Besides making his big dreams a reality, he also vows to help those in need.

The 160 million Dirham (Rs 3,60,76,09,281) Grand Prize of Emirates Draw MEGA7 remains up for grabs, to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right.