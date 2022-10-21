Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Rs 17.53L; plans to travel to Makkah, Madinah

Abu Dhabi: A 49-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat has won the grand prize of 77,777 Dirhams (Rs 17,53,051) in the 55th episode of Emirates Draw Mega7.

The winner of the draw Turab Rahman— bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Turab Rahman is a logistics professional who has been living in Dubai for the past twelve years with his wife and three daughters.

Turab expressed his happiness and excitement when the results were announced. He is a regular participant in Emirates Draw Mega7.

Turab recalls the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he lost his job and suffered for several months. In the end, he had to take on a travel assignment that required him to travel to Saudi Arabia weekly, and only be able to return to his family in Dubai on weekends.

“This win came as a blessing, and I want to spend a portion of it on a spiritual journey to Makkah and Madinah with the family to thank Allah,” Turab says earnestly, speaking from Riyadh via phone to Khaleej Times.

The 55th episode of Emirates Draw Mega7 saw as many as 537 winners taking home 664,349 Dirham (Rs 1,49,79,186) in cash prizes.

The 100 million Dirham (Rs 2,25,47,32,075) Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

Entrants have another chance to try and claim the life-changing prize during the next draw which will be broadcast on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 9 PM UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh 50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.