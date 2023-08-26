Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Rs 11 lakh in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A 54-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,23,704) in the latest Emirates Draw.

The winner, Naseem Ajaz Shaikh, moved to the UAE from Mumbai and worked as a storekeeper initially but was later promoted a store supervisor.

According to Naseem, he lost his savings in the share market in 2008, which was a devastating blow for him and his family.

“The two-day crash that wiped out all my savings was a heartbreaking period for us,” Naseem stated.

However, after getting financially stable in the UAE, Naseem purchased an apartment in Mumbai on a housing loan.

“The Dh 50,000 win is a huge blessing for me, it covers the amount left for my housing loan. It also lifts a huge weight off my shoulders, reducing my worries and giving me a chance to consider early retirement to be with my elderly mother,” Naseem was quoted by The Khaleej Times.

Along with Naseem, UAE citizen Majid Sultan Ibrahim won Dh 25,000 (Rs 561,852).