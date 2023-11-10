Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Rs 17L jackpot with his eyes closed!

A 42-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 17,00,987) in the latest FAST5 Emirates Draw.

The winner Manoj Bhavsar, bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Bhavsar, who hails from the Indian state of Mumbai, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the last 16 years.

Despite facing financial difficulties and sleepless nights, he found solace in Emirates Draw through friends and started participating in all three games weekly.

Bhavsar’s unique strategy of closing his eyes and randomly selecting numbers won him Dirhams 75,000.

With his winnings, he plans to settle the debt he has been burdened with for the past two years.

What is Emirates Draw and how to participate?

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

FAST5 is a weekly contest held every Saturday at 21:00 UAE time that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for 25 years.

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.