Emirates female cabin crew can now choose their shoes from 15 styles

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has invited female cabin crew to choose their own footwear preferences from a range of 15 shoe styles, enhancing their comfort and taste while working.



The Spanish-manufactured, 100 percent leather shoes offer a wide range of heights, widths, shapes, and styles, ensuring comfort, style, and fit for every foot.

The latest female shoes and matching leather handbag are now in a brighter red color, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the outfit.

Photo: Emirates

The female crew now receives two pairs of red leather shoes annually, with flat cabin shoes and medium or high heels, while male crew receives new shoes every nine months.

This comes as a major change as the Emirates Airline in 1985 introduced red shoes, which changed to brown for a while, and then back to the signature red.

The Emirates uniform, designed by the in-house team and Simon Jersey, was unveiled in 2008 during the ceremonial handover of Emirates’ first A380 aircraft at Airbus factory in Hamburg.

Currently, Emirates is accepting applications from global cabin crew candidates on its website. Open days are globally scheduled to select new employees.