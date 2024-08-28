Emirates Group celebrates Emirati women’s vital role in aviation

The United Arab Emirates Group held a special event to celebrate the contributions of Emirate women in aviation and travel and their crucial role in supporting the country’s growth and development.

The event featured inspiring stories from successful Emirati women leaders such as the UAE’s first female film director, Nayla Al Khaja, Diana Wilde, co-founder of Aurora50 and Hend Al Rumaithi, EEOC’s senior director of group internal audit among others.

A press release issued by the group on Wednesday highlighted that Emirati women are forging their career paths across a variety of business functions at the Emirates Group and building the foundations for a talent pipeline to support the next generation of aviation professionals, Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Approximately 38 per cent of the Group’s Emirati workforce consists of women, and in the last financial year, the organisation welcomed a record number of Emirati women to its workforce.

This further reinforces the Emirates Group’s commitment to integrating Emirati women in the UAE’s growing aviation sector, where they are empowered with the right skills, competencies and expertise, allowing them to thrive and reach their full potential.

The Emirates Group also marked another milestone this year, achieving 20 percent growth over the previous year in the number of Emirati women appointed in leadership roles. Today, more than 200 Emirati women hold leadership positions in the organisation, contributing to growth across a gamut of business functions.

In the last year, the Emirates Group also inked several strategic partnerships with international and UAE-based organisations including Nafis, Microsoft, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and PwC Academy to deliver bespoke training and development programmes for the Group’s Emirati workforce.

Through these programmes, Emirati women are provided additional tools and resources that support their career advancement and advance their workforce contributions.

The Emirates Group is also a launch partner of Aurora50’s women’s networking initiative, NOORA and is a signatory of the UAE gender balance council’s pledge, reinforcing its commitment towards female representation and advancement in the organisation.