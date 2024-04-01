Emirates to launch branded residences with exclusive airport?

The construction is set to commence on February 31, 2025.

Is Emirates really launching a branded residences with exclusive airport?
Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Monday, April 1, revealed plans to construct its own branded residences as an April Fool’s prank

Taking to X, the airline shared a illustrative image of the tower and wrote, “Luxury living is about to reach new heights. Introducing Emirates Residences.”

“Situated in the heart of Dubai, the 380 story mega-project will be adorned with premium interiors inspired by Emirates’ beloved in-flight experience.”

“The tower will even have its own exclusive airport for residents,” it added. “Dubai’s newest supertall tower construction is set to commence on February 31, 2025.”

Social media users like the idea that could actually become a reality.

One of the X user wrote, “I know it’s 1st April, but this really sounds nice!”.

“1st/4 however, everything could be possible & better with you,” another wrote.

