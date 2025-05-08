Emirates to offer 22-week bonus to staff after record profit

Dubai: Emirates Group announced on Thursday, May 8, that it will award employees a 22-week salary bonus following record-breaking financial performance for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

The airline reported its highest-ever annual profit of 22.7 billion Dirham, reflecting an 18 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Emirates also recorded revenue of Dh 145.4 billion, a 6 percent year-on-year increase, along with its highest-ever cash assets, totalling Dh 53.4 billion—13 percent higher than the figure reported as of March 31, 2024.

The Group also posted its highest-ever EBITDA of Dh 42.2 billion, up 6 percent year-on-year.

Emirates has now earned the title of the world’s most profitable airline, reporting:

A record profit before tax of Dh 21.2 billion, up 20 percent from the previous year

A record revenue of Dh 127.9 billion, marking a 6 percent increase

Cash assets of Dh 49.7 billion, up 16 percent compared to 31 March 2024

Meanwhile, dnata delivered robust growth across its business divisions, reporting:

A record profit before tax of Dh 1.6 billion, up 2 percent year-on-year

Record revenue of Dh 21.1 billion, reflecting a 10 percent increase

Strong cash assets totalling Dh 3.7 billion

The Group declared a dividend of Dh 6.0 billion to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

This fiscal year also marked the first time the UAE’s corporate income tax, introduced in 2023, was applied to the Emirates Group. After the 9 percent tax, net profit stood at Dh 20.5 billion.

As of now, Emirates Group employs 121,223 staff members.

This marks the third consecutive year of record profits for Emirates, driven by strong travel demand and lower fuel costs.

It is also the third year in a row that the airline has rewarded its workforce with substantial bonuses. In 2023, more than 50,000 employees received 24 weeks’ pay, while in 2024, eligible staff were awarded a 20-week bonus.