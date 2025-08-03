Employee’s resignation after boss scolds her during meeting goes viral

The corporate world is witnessing a new trend where employees are no longer tolerating workplace disrespect and tendering resignation.

In a recent viral case, a Delhi-based professional quit his job after being scolded in a meeting. It triggered debates about workplace culture and employee rights.

Why employees are walking away?

Traditionally, employees bear job stress, target pressures and even unfair scolding to secure their livelihoods. However, younger professionals are now prioritizing self-respect over job security.

The resignation email by the Delhi employee clearly stated, “You should not have scolded me in the middle of the meeting”. It shows shift in workplace expectations.

Also Read 401 Swagruha flats allotted in Hyderabad; auction for unsold units to begin

Viral resignation trends

Social media platforms are flooded with similar stories. An employee emailed his boss about taking leave for travel. He wrote, “I am not enjoying work and need a break.”

While some applaud the boldness, others question whether resigning or sending defiant emails is the right approach.