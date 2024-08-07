Emraan Hashmi reveals truth: Is he really a Hafiz-e-Quran?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has long been a beloved figure in the hearts of millions of fans, known for his remarkable onscreen performances and chart-topping songs that resonate across generations. Since his debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Footpath, Emraan has showcased his acting prowess in films such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Shanghai, and Baadshaho.

Apart from his professional achievements, there is an intriguing rumor that has circulated online for years. Many believed that Emraan Hashmi had memorized the Quran during his childhood, becoming a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Recently, Emraan addressed this speculation in an interview, finally putting the rumors to rest. When asked, “Acting mein aane se pehle kya aap Hafiz-e-Quran the?” Emraan candidly replied, “No, this is not true.”

A clip of Emraan quashing these rumors has gone viral on Instagram, providing fans with clarity on this long-standing myth.

The actor was born on 24 March 1979, in Mumbai. As per information available online, his father, Syed Anwar Hashmi, is a businessman, who also acted in the 1968 film Baharon Ki Manzil, and his mother, Maherrah Hashmi, was a homemaker.

On the professional front, Emraan is gearing up for a couple of Telugu films, including G2, the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s 2018 Telugu hit Goodachari.