Emraan Hashmi wants to apologize Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is known for his diverse roles and impactful performances. Over the years, he has starred in numerous notable films and has earned acclaim for his acting skills. While he is often remembered for his bold scenes in Bollywood movies, he is also known for his devoted nature, particularly towards his son.

Throughout his career, Emraan has generally stayed clear of controversies. However, one incident during his appearance on the popular chat show “Koffee With Karan” in its fourth season stirred quite a commotion. During a rapid-fire segment, Emraan made a comment about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, referring to the former Miss World as “plastic.” This remark caught everyone off guard and led to significant backlash from fans and the media.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi addressed the controversy, expressing his regret over the statement. He admitted that he felt deeply embarrassed by his words and acknowledged that they might have been disrespectful. Emraan emphasized his respect for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and explained that the comment was meant to be a light-hearted joke within the context of the show. However, he also noted that in today’s sensitive social media climate, such comments are often taken out of context and can cause widespread offense.

Reflecting on his admiration for Aishwarya, Emraan shared a nostalgic story from the time when he was filming “Kasoor” and Aishwarya was working on “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.” He revealed that he used to wait outside her vanity van for hours just to catch a glimpse of her. Despite never having met her personally, Emraan expressed his desire to apologize to Aishwarya whenever he got the chance.

Meanwhile, Emraan is set to make his Telugu film debut with ‘They Call Him OG,’ co-starring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj, scheduled for release in September this year.