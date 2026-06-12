Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film shoot in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has reportedly landed in controversy after a set created for the project sparked objections from local residents.

While the makers have not officially revealed details about the film being shot, reports suggest it could be Awarapan 2 or G2. However, there has been no confirmation from the team so far.

Videos from the location have surfaced online, showing a tense exchange between members of the public and the production crew.

According to reports, the team had set up a mock restaurant as part of the shoot. The set featured a signboard reading “Cafe & Bar”, which allegedly upset some locals. Residents reportedly objected to the use of the word “Bar” in Haridwar, one of holiest pilgrimage destinations for Hindus, arguing that it was inappropriate for the city’s spiritual significance.

Trouble ⚠️⚠️⚠️



A film shoot involving #EmraanHashmi in Haridwar ran into trouble after locals objected to a mock "Cafe & Bar" signboard on set. Residents argued it was inappropriate for the holy city, leading to a heated confrontation with crew members.🔴



the shoot has landed… pic.twitter.com/tP5eOB6D7i — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 11, 2026

The disagreement soon escalated into a heated confrontation between locals and members of the film unit. Viral videos show security personnel and production members trying to calm the situation and resolve the issue.

Emraan Hashmi was not seen in any of the circulating clips, and reports claim that the actor was not present at the location when the incident took place. Neither the actor nor the film’s team has reacted to the controversy yet.

At present, it remains unclear which project Emraan is filming in Uttarakhand. The actor’s next major release is Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani. He will also be seen in G2, the sequel to Goodachari, alongside Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi.