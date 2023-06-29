Enactment of UCC possible with everyone’s help: Scindia

Gwalior: Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said enactment of a Uniform Civil Code will be made possible with the help of everyone and asserted all citizens of the country are equal.

Talking to reporters here in Madhya Pradesh, he said the people of the country have to decide whether they want to vote for political parties which follow the policy of “tushtikaran” (appeasement) or for those who stand for “santushtikaran” (satisfaction).

Pushing for enactment of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a set of laws governing personal and inheritance matters, Scindia said when every citizen of the country is equal, then policies and laws governing them should also be equal.

VIDEO | "In our country, everyone is considered equal, and if everyone is equal, then there should be a common law for everyone," says Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on uniform civil code. pic.twitter.com/VsLZ31sCMW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023

After outlawing the practice of instant triple talaq and scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, now UCC will be enacted with the help of everyone, said the Union minister.

Referring to the anti-triple talaq law and abrogation of Article 370 under the BJP-led government, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made all these steps possible and such measures were not taken in the last 70 years.

Speaking at a BJP event in Bhopal on June 27, Modi strongly pushed for UCC, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused Opposition parties of “provoking” the Muslim community over the issue.

The PM also said parties seeking votes in the name of appeasement have done a grave injustice with people and the country and asserted the BJP seeks mandate in the name of “santushtikaran”.