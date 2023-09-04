End trend of curbing liberty & freedom of people, SC tells Telangana Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Telangana Police to end a “pernicious trend prevalent in the state” where some police officers are “curbing the liberty and freedom of the people”.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta said that while the nation celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence from foreign rule, some police officers in Telangana seem to be oblivious of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and are curbing the liberty and freedom of the people.

“A pernicious trend prevalent in the state of Telangana has not escaped our attention ….The sooner this trend is put to an end, the better,” it observed.

The top court said that the preventive detention has been rendered ordinary with its reckless invocation over the years as if it were available for use even in the ordinary course of proceedings.

“It is common knowledge that recourse to preventive detention can be taken by the executive merely on suspicion,” it said while quashing the detention order passed by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

The preventive detention order recorded that the ordinary law under which detenu was booked is not sufficient to deal with the illegal activities of such an offender and unless he is detained under the detention laws, his unlawful activities cannot be curbed.

The Telangana High Court refused to interfere with the detention order in the habeas corpus proceedings instituted before it.

After a detailed analysis of the facts and law, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal and ordered that “the appellant’s husband, i.e. the detenu, shall be released from detention forthwith.”

It laid down guidelines for the constitutional courts to examine when they are called upon to test the legality of orders of preventive detention: