Enforcement Directorate raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi on Tuesday as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.

The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

The raids ended more than 12 hours after they were launched around 7-7:30 am, the sources said.

The searches were undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered.

Visuals showed troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police standing guard outside Khan’s Okhla house as ED sleuths questioned those present inside and seized certain documents.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that 95 per cent of the cases registered by central probe agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), are against opposition leaders and asserted that Khan was granted bail in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case last year.

The ED has taken cognisance of a Delhi ACB FIR and a CBI FIR against Khan, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan was arrested by the ACB in September 2022 and he later got bail from a court.

The ACB case pertained to “financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board”.

The ACB FIR had alleged that Khan, while working as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people, violating all norms and government guidelines. It also accused him of corruption and favouritism.

“The then CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment. Further, it is alleged that as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan rented out a number of properties of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally, with allegations of corruption and favouritism,” the ACB said in a statement issued in September 2022.

It has further been alleged that Khan misappropriated waqf board funds, comprising grants in aid from the Delhi government.