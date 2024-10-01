Engineer Rashid’s bail extended till Oct 12: Lawyer

Election Commission sends notice to Engineer Rashid over poll expenditure discrepancy
Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, till October 12, his lawyer said.

The 57-year-old will have to surrender the next day, Vikhyat Oberoi told PTI here.

Rashid’s counsel had moved an application seeking extension of the interim bail.

Rashid, who faces terror funding charges, was granted interim bail on September 10 and he walked out of the Tihar Jail on September 11.

He campaigned in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

