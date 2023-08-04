Engineering admission in Telangana: Final phase of EAMCET counselling begins today

Hyderabad: The final phase of TS EAMCET 2023 web counselling for engineering admission in Telangana is set to commence today. Starting from Friday, online applications will be accepted, and students can utilize the slot booking and processing fee payment facility.

Seat allotment will take place on August 9. Additionally, the schedule for special phase counselling has been released on Wednesday, with counselling sessions commencing on August 17.

At the conclusion of the second phase of counselling, there are still 479 vacant seats in 4592 various engineering courses. Students who have already been allotted seats but fail to self-report online are likely to leave some seats unoccupied. The admissions for the remaining vacant seats in engineering colleges in Telangana will be completed during the final phase of counselling.

Following the conclusion of this counselling phase, guidelines for spot admissions will be issued on August 23. The last phase of counselling will also include the admission of sports and NCC quota seats.

Students currently have seats available in various engineering courses, totalling 4592. The government has strongly advised those who have been allotted seats but have not self-reported online to participate in this final phase of counselling by exercising web options.

As is the norm every year, engineering seat admissions in Telangana take place in three phases. This special phase counselling is being organized due to the feedback received from students. Previously, counselling was organized separately before students reported for admission. However, this time, it will take place after students who were allotted seats have reported at the allotted colleges.