Engineering college student dies by suicide in Medchal district

Hyderabad: A tragic incident has been reported in Medchal district where a student of Siddharth Engineering College died by suicide.

Nandini, a third-year BTech student studying at Siddharth Engineering College, was found dead in her room at a private hostel in Narapalli. The incident took place under the limits of Medipalli police station.

According to the available information, Nandini hanged herself in her hostel room. She was originally from Sanugula village in Chandurthi mandal of Sirisilla district.

The Medipalli police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the hostel owner. An investigation has been started to find out the reasons behind the incident.

The exact cause of the suicide is yet to be known.