Engineering college student dies by suicide in Medchal district

The exact cause of the suicide is yet to be known.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 1:58 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 3:02 pm IST
Engineering college student dies by suicide in Medchal district
Engineering college student dies by suicide in Medchal district (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A tragic incident has been reported in Medchal district where a student of Siddharth Engineering College died by suicide.

Nandini, a third-year BTech student studying at Siddharth Engineering College, was found dead in her room at a private hostel in Narapalli. The incident took place under the limits of Medipalli police station.

According to the available information, Nandini hanged herself in her hostel room. She was originally from Sanugula village in Chandurthi mandal of Sirisilla district.

Subhan Haleem
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The Medipalli police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the hostel owner. An investigation has been started to find out the reasons behind the incident.

The exact cause of the suicide is yet to be known.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 1:58 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 3:02 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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